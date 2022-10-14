▶️ High Desert Museum ‘Survival Architecture’ shows shelters in climate change

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a look into the future of architecture.

The High Desert Museum opens “Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience” on Saturday.

The exhibit envisions what shelters might look like in the future in the face of climate change.

“We hope that this exhibit encourages people from our region to begin to think about some of the environmental changes that we’re facing, including wildfire and drought, and to begin to have a conversation about what our shelters look like in the face of those environmental changes,” said Hayley Brazier of the museum’s Curator of Natural History.

The exhibit includes film, photographs and art pieces.

It will be on display through January 8.