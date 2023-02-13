Rescued otter pup at High Desert Museum finally has a name

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

He has a name!

The North American river otter pup that was rescued from a golf course near Sunriver last year and is now residing at High Desert Museum near Bend will be named Wesley.

The chance to name Wesley was auctioned off last August during the museum’s High Desert Rendezvous fundraiser. The Bounds family won the honor and gave the responsibility of naming Wesley to a 7-year-old family member.

High Desert Museum says the name Wesley has a family connection, but originates from a combination of the cardinal direction “west” and a clearing of grassy land, “lea.”

“The otter exhibit is the highlight for so many people’s visits to the Museum, and we’re so grateful to have helped play even the smallest part in it. Wesley is destined to be a friend to many, and we look forward to visiting him every chance we get,” Tucker Bounds, member of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

Wesley was brought to the museum last May. He was believed to be about 8 weeks old at the time. He was emaciated and severely dehydrated. After multiple wildlife professionals attempted to locate his mother over nearly a week, state officials determined he should remain at the museum.

He’s gone from 2.4 pounds when he arrived to about 15 pounds now. He resides at the museum with otters Brook and Pitch.

“Wesley is almost as big as the two other resident adult otters,” Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson said in a statement. “The three of them get along well but Wesley can wear out the other two, just like any family group.”