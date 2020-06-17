High Desert Museum reopens with new exhibits, guest guidelines

With new exhibits, new requirements and a new grey fox, the High Desert Museum reopened to the public Wednesday after being closed for three months.

The museum now requires guests to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from others.

Only 250 are allowed inside at a time. Executive Director Dana Whitelaw says the new capacity cap allows a significantly lower number of guests than the amount they would get on a typical summer’s day.

Even with the requirements in place, many visitors showed up to the museum Wednesday to see the new exhibits.

“People are ready to come back to the museum,” Whitelaw said. “It’s been quite touching, the gratitude that people have to be able to come back and visit their favorite things and see new exhibits.”

Whitelaw said the museum has several new exhibits this year, including the Natural Wanderment exhibit featuring photographs by Matika Wilbur.

For Wilbur’s project, called “Project 562,” the photographer took pictures of more than 562 federally recognized tribes in the U.S. and aimed to “change the way we see Native America,” according to the museum’s website.

The museum has another new exhibit about the Burning Man festival called “Infinite Moment,” which will be open until January.

Visitors interested in going to the museum need to first reserve a time slot at the museum’s website. A few tickets are reserved each day for walk-ins, Whitelaw said.