High Desert Museum lands $95K grant to commission Native artists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Museum was one of 12 organizations across the state selected for the Oregon Community Foundation’s arts and culture project grants.

The $95,000 grant through the foundation’s 2021 Creative Heights Initiative will be used to commission Native artists “to create living, utilitarian artwork” to be shown in the museum and local Native communities.

A total of $998,500 in grants was dispersed among the 12 organizations to support cultural awareness through the arts.

“We’re so excited to begin working with this incredible group of artists on projects of a scope and scale that are very significant to their respective communities,” said Jerry Tischleder, Program Officer, Arts and Culture, Oregon Community Foundation.

“We’re grateful that artists across Oregon are finding new ways to inspire and engage communities throughout our state, using their creative voice.”

The Portland Playhouse and filmmaker Woodrow Hunt were among the others chosen to showcase BIPOC creativity.

The Creative Heights Initiative invests around $1 million per year into various artistic projects.

A complete list of all 12 Creative Heights grantees can be found online, in OCF’s Press Room.