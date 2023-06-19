Free admission for Dads at The High Desert Museum

The High Desert Museum offered Dads free admission Sunday for Father’s Day.
There were plenty of people visiting, including Dads enjoying their special day.
There were familiar sites as well as a new addition to the museum.
A chance to name the new bobcat will be auctioned off on Saturday, August 26 at the High Desert Rendezvous fundraiser.