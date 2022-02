by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s a local institution that has gained a national reputation and it turns 40 this year.

The High Desert Museum has turned into an economic engine for the region and has been a center for education throughout its history.

Since the museum opened in 1982 it was drawn an estimated 5 million visitors.

We thought this was a good time to look back and look ahead, with some of the people who made it all happen and who keep it going.