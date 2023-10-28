▶️ High Desert Happenings: Oct. 27-29

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here are the most haunted High Desert Happenings in Central Oregon for the weekend before Halloween.

Friday

General Duffy’s in Redmond is hosting a Trunk or Treat starting at 5:00 p.m.; 404 SW Forest Avenue

Ghost Town at Crooked River Park in Prineville, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.; Haunted House, Train Rides, Photo Booth, Pumpkin Decorating, Food, Smores Stations

Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond hosts a disco party, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; 332 SW 5th Street

Avid Cider in Bend hosts a Halloween Blowout Bash at 9:00 p.m.; 550 SW Industrial Way

Saturday

Trunk or Treat at Craft Kitchen and Brewery in Bend, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.; 62988 Layton Avenue #103

Pumpkin Painting and Pints at Midtown Yacht Club, 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. There is also a costume contest for people and dogs; 1661 NE 4th Street

Ghost Town at Crooked River Park in Prineville, 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.; Haunted House, Train Rides, Photo Booth, Pumpkin Decorating, Food, Smores Stations, Costume Contest, Carnival Booths, Paint Class

Kooky Halloween Party at Boss Rambler Beer Club in Bend at 6:00 p.m.; 1009 NW Galveston Ave

General Duffy’s Annual Halloween Costume Party with Countryfied, 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. (Contest at 8:00 p.m.); 404 SW Forest Avenue in Redmond.

Saturday and Sunday

Downtown Bend Business Association hosts Boo Bash, Thriller flash mob and trick-or treating.