High Desert Happenings: Nov. 24 – 26

Happy Thanksgiving weekend! Here’s some events going on around the High Desert!

Friday

The Holiday Village Market at Centennial Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Bend Brewing Company starting at 4:30 p.m.

Santa Land at The Old Mill District from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

OSU Vs. UO Football Game Friday Night

“Not a Civil War” OSU Vs. UO Watch Party at Cross Eyed Cricket starting at 5:30 p.m.

Watch Parties at 10 Barrel Brewing East and Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond as well

Rest of the Weekend

Santa’s Workshop at the Crook County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

2nd Bend Creator’s Fair at Open Space Event Studios from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.