High Desert Happenings: Nov. 17 – 19

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s Friday, so that means another round of High Desert Happenings this weekend!

Friday

Kid’s Business Holiday Market at Downtown Bend Library from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ice Skating Opening Day at Seventh Mountain Resort: time slots available on their website

Dance Night at Club 97 at Silver Moon Brewing from 9:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Saturday

Holiday Food & Gift Festival at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bend Boarding Babes Calendar Release Party at River’s Place starting at 6:00 p.m.

The Nutcracker at the Tower Theater in Bend at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday

Brunch and Karaoke at General Duffy’s Waterhole starting at 10 a.m.