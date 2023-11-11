High Desert Happenings: Nov. 10-12

Happy Veteran’s Day Weekend! Here are some events going on across the High Desert this weekend.
Friday
Home for Christmas Bazaar at 674 NE Penn Ave. in Bend from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
A Country Christmas Bazaar in Sisters from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Think Wild Community Pint Night at Cascade Lakes Brewing Pub from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
Chili Feed & Raffle at the Deschutes Historical Museum from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Fill Your Pantry at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Bend Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Redmond Veteran’s Day Parade in Redmond from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Prineville Veterans Day Parade — Starting at 11:00 a.m.
Madras Veterans Day Parade — 2:00 p.m. starting at Sahalee Park
Sunday
Sip Sip Soiree at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Brush Lettering & Watercolor at Pomegranate in Bend at 2:00 p.m.