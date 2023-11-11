High Desert Happenings: Nov. 10-12

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy Veteran’s Day Weekend! Here are some events going on across the High Desert this weekend.

Friday

Home for Christmas Bazaar at 674 NE Penn Ave. in Bend from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A Country Christmas Bazaar in Sisters from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Think Wild Community Pint Night at Cascade Lakes Brewing Pub from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

Chili Feed & Raffle at the Deschutes Historical Museum from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fill Your Pantry at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bend Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Redmond Veteran’s Day Parade in Redmond from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prineville Veterans Day Parade — Starting at 11:00 a.m.

Madras Veterans Day Parade — 2:00 p.m. starting at Sahalee Park

Sunday

Sip Sip Soiree at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Brush Lettering & Watercolor at Pomegranate in Bend at 2:00 p.m.