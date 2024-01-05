High Desert Happenings: Jan. 5 – Jan. 7

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the first weekend of 2024, and there’s plenty of things around the High Desert to kick this year off with a bang.

Friday

Bit(e) of Robotics at the Deschutes Public Library, Downtown Bend from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

First Friday Art Walks in Bend at the Old Mill District from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Downtown Redmond from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Post Jingle – Singles Mingle & Speed Dating at Bend Wine Bar starting at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

All Things Gardening Class at the La Pine Activity Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kids Clothing Exchange at the Deschutes Public Library, Downtown Bend from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Trivia for the Humane Society of the Ochocos at the Prineville American Legion from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday

Paint Party at Sandbagger Saloon, Crooked River Ranch from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Seven Brides For Seven Brothers Musical at Ridgeview High School at 6:00 p.m.