High Desert Happenings: Jan. 19 – Jan. 21

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s already the third weekend of 2024!

Friday

Stories in the Garden at the Environmental Center at the Deschutes Public Library, Downtown Bend from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday Night Lights at Hoodoo Ski Area from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Free Showing of Harry Potter at Tower Theater starting at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday

The Cabin Fever Expo at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds by appointments until Jan. 21

Free Skate Ski Clinics at Meissner Nordic Center starting at 8:00 a.m.

Cascades Wedding Show at The Riverhouse, Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday

Volunteer Expo at the Deschutes Public Library, Downtown Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bingo for Brightside Shelter Fundraiser at Blacksmith Public House, Redmond from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Local Artist Spotlight at the Astro Lounge from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.