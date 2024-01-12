High Desert Happenings: Jan. 12 – Jan. 14

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s snow in abundance around the High Desert, but that won’t stop any of these events happening this weekend

Friday

Firkin Friday at The Monkless Brassiere from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival at The Tower Theater, Bend starting at 7:00 p.m.

Friday Night Lights at Hoodoo Ski Area from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday

’90s Apres Ski Party at Boss Rambler, Bend from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Winter Formal at The Moontower, Redmond from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

11th Annual High Gravity Brewfest at McMenamins, Bend from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday

Bingo For the Anti-Trafficking Project at Flights Wine Bar starting at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Trivia at River’s Place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CORK Hot Chocolate Run at The Commons, Bend from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.