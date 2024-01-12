High Desert Happenings: Jan. 12 – Jan. 14

There’s snow in abundance around the High Desert, but that won’t stop any of these events happening this weekend
Friday
Firkin Friday at The Monkless Brassiere from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival at The Tower Theater, Bend starting at 7:00 p.m.
Friday Night Lights at Hoodoo Ski Area from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday
’90s Apres Ski Party at Boss Rambler, Bend from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Winter Formal at The Moontower, Redmond from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
11th Annual High Gravity Brewfest at McMenamins, Bend from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday
Bingo For the Anti-Trafficking Project at Flights Wine Bar starting at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Fun Trivia at River’s Place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
CORK Hot Chocolate Run at The Commons, Bend from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.