▶️ High Desert Happenings: Feb. 23 – 25

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy final weekend of February! Central Oregon is closing out this month with a plenty of events to check out over the weekend

Friday

Winter Beer Festival at The Suttle Lodge from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ALL WEEKEND

Emo Night Laser Party at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 8:00 p.m.

Kitchen Dwellers with Armchair Boogie at Midtown Ballroom starts 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

Rumpeppers + Mari & The Dream Black Tie Event at Silver Moon Brewing from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Free Day at the High Desert Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hoodoo’s Winter Carnival at Hoodoo Ski Area from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday

Pug Meet Up! at Pine Nursery Park starting at 3:00 p.m.

Crater Lake Spirits Barrell Brawl at 10 Barrel Brewing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mimosa Fest at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 12:00 p.m.