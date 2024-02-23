▶️ High Desert Happenings: Feb. 23 – 25

Happy final weekend of February! Central Oregon is closing out this month with a plenty of events to check out over the weekend
Friday
Winter Beer Festival at The Suttle Lodge from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ALL WEEKEND
Emo Night Laser Party at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 8:00 p.m.
Kitchen Dwellers with Armchair Boogie at Midtown Ballroom starts 7:00 p.m.
Saturday
Rumpeppers + Mari & The Dream Black Tie Event at Silver Moon Brewing from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Free Day at the High Desert Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Hoodoo’s Winter Carnival at Hoodoo Ski Area from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday
Pug Meet Up! at Pine Nursery Park starting at 3:00 p.m.
Crater Lake Spirits Barrell Brawl at 10 Barrel Brewing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Mimosa Fest at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 12:00 p.m.