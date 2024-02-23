▶️ High Desert Happenings: Feb. 23 – 25

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, February 23rd 2024

Happy final weekend of February! Central Oregon is closing out this month with a plenty of events to check out over the weekend

Friday 

Winter Beer Festival at The Suttle Lodge from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.  ALL WEEKEND 

Emo Night Laser Party at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 8:00 p.m. 

Kitchen Dwellers with Armchair Boogie at Midtown Ballroom starts 7:00 p.m. 

Saturday 

Rumpeppers + Mari & The Dream Black Tie Event at Silver Moon Brewing from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Free Day at the High Desert Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hoodoo’s Winter Carnival at Hoodoo Ski Area from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

Sunday

Pug Meet Up! at Pine Nursery Park starting at 3:00 p.m.

Crater Lake Spirits Barrell Brawl at 10 Barrel Brewing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mimosa Fest at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 12:00 p.m.

