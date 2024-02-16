High Desert Happenings: Feb. 16 – 18

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a big weekend in Central Oregon, with plenty of events to warm yourself up from the ice and snow. Here’s a look at what’s happening around the High Desert.

Friday

Free Ski Wax with REI at Bevel Craft Brewing from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

IPA-3 Throwdown at Boneyward Brewing from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oregon Winterfest at The Old Mill District starting at 5:00 p.m. (ALL WEEKEND)

Saturday

Paint and Sip at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Zwickelmania at participating breweries from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Central Oregon Winter Beer Fest at Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Bingo with Think Wild at Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Open Mic Night at Silver Moon Brewing from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunny Sweeny at Volcanic Theatre Pub starting at 8:00 p.m.