High Desert Happenings: Dec. 8 – Dec. 10

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s Friday! Which means we have another set of events going around the High Desert this weekend.

Friday

Holiday Open House at Revival Vintage from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Boujee Bingo at the High Desert Music Hall from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sno’d In Winter Party at Bend Brewing Company from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday

Local Makers Holiday Market at Cascade Lakes Brewing Pub on Century from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

LocaVore Holiday Gift Faire at Unitarian Universalist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Christmas in Powell Butte from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Also on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Sunday

Sounds of the Season Concert performed by Redmond Community Choir at Redmond High School starting at 4:00 p.m.

Craft-O-Holiday Bazaar at The Workhouse in Bend 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Also on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m.)