High Desert Happenings: Dec. 29 – Dec. 31

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy New Year’s Eve weekend! It’s the final weekend of 2023, and we’ve got plenty of ways for you to celebrate the new year.

Friday

Board Game Design Night at Modern Games in Bend from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dance Into Peace at The Studio in La Pine from 8:30 p.m. to Midnight

High Desert Hogwarts at Worthy Brewing from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday

Traditional Swiss Fondue Night at Sisters Depot starting at 6:00 p.m.

Johnny Bourbon Live Performance at Immersion Brewing in Bend from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Apres Download at The Loge Bend from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New Years Eve

Fancy Beer Dinner & Masquerade Dance Party at 10 Barrel Brewing East from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Candlelight Dinner & Celebration at the Monklesss Belgian Ales Bend starting at 4:30 p.m.

NYE With Soul’d Out at River’s Place Bend from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Silver Moon Brewing Bend starting at 7:00 p.m.

Masquerade Ball at Stihl Whiskey Bar Bend from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Mad Hatter Ball at Riverhouse Bend from 6:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.