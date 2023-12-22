High Desert Happenings: Dec. 22 – Dec. 24

Happy Christmas Eve weekend! Here’s some fun events to have some fun before Christmas.
Friday
Reindeer Paint Night at Creative Art & Picture Framing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Kendoll – Dollhouse Takeover at Volcanic Theater Pub starting at 8:00 p.m.
West Coast Swing Christmas Party at The Space starting at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday
Rimrock Volleyball Cookie Exchange at Crook County High School starting at 1:00 p.m.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus at Pronghorn Club from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Santaland at the Old Mill District from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday
Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon Brewing
A Not So Silent Night at Bunk and Brew from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.