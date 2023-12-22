High Desert Happenings: Dec. 22 – Dec. 24

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Happy Christmas Eve weekend! Here’s some fun events to have some fun before Christmas.

Friday

Reindeer Paint Night at Creative Art & Picture Framing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kendoll – Dollhouse Takeover at Volcanic Theater Pub starting at 8:00 p.m.

West Coast Swing Christmas Party at The Space starting at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

Rimrock Volleyball Cookie Exchange at Crook County High School starting at 1:00 p.m.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus at Pronghorn Club from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Santaland at the Old Mill District from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday

Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon Brewing

A Not So Silent Night at Bunk and Brew from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.