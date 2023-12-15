High Desert Happenings: Dec. 15 – Dec. 17

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty to do this weekend! Here’s the events going around the High Desert.
Friday
Patagonia Kids Clothing Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. & Repairs on the Mountain from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mount Bachelor
Winter Solstice Celebration at The Pavilion from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Holiday Lights Parade at The Old Mill District from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday
Santa Visiting at Sisters Depot, Cute Cactus, and The Oxford
Holiday Makers Market at Midtown Yacht Club from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m
Jingle Ball 2023 at Open Space Studios from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Sunday
Puppy and Doggy Adoption Event at Petsmart, Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Santa’s Plate for The Giving Plate at Riverhouse, Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.