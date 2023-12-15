High Desert Happenings: Dec. 15 – Dec. 17

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty to do this weekend! Here’s the events going around the High Desert.

Friday

Patagonia Kids Clothing Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. & Repairs on the Mountain from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mount Bachelor

Winter Solstice Celebration at The Pavilion from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Lights Parade at The Old Mill District from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday

Santa Visiting at Sisters Depot, Cute Cactus, and The Oxford

Holiday Makers Market at Midtown Yacht Club from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

Jingle Ball 2023 at Open Space Studios from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Sunday

Puppy and Doggy Adoption Event at Petsmart, Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Santa’s Plate for The Giving Plate at Riverhouse, Bend from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.