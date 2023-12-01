High Desert Happenings: Dec. 1 – Dec. 3

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the first weekend of December! And even if it’s snowing out, there’s plenty of things to do around the High Desert!

Friday

First Friday Art Walks at the Old Mill District from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bend Moonlight Market at Open Space Studios from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lighting Outside of the Commons Cafe & Taproom from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m.

Saturday

Holiday Markets at Bevel Craft Brewing from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Makers Market at Schilling’s Garden Market from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Also on Sunday)

Bend Christmas Parade through Downtown Bend from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday

Tree Lighting Festival at Indian Head Casino from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Holiday Bazaar at Otto’s Landing, Redmond from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.