high desert happenings 10/20/23-10/22/23
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, October 20th 2023

Here are some events happening around the High Desert this weekend! 

Friday, Oct. 20 

  • Friday the 13th Live! 
    • Presented by Unlocked Films. 
    • Located at Open Space Studios at 8 p.m.
  • Paint and Sip
    • Located at Dudley’s Bookshop at 6:30 p.m.
  • Dope Lemon Performance
    • Playing at the Midtown Ballroom, doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

  • Swinging with the Stars 
    • Located at the Tower Theater starting at 6 p.m.
  • Pints for Polio Pub Walk
    • At the Deschutes Brewery and Public House from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • The Autumn Fall Family Faire 
    • Located at Troy Field from 11 to 4 p.m. 

Sunday, Oct. 22 

  • Disc Golf Fly Mart 
    • Hosted by Bevel Craft Brewery from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Sustainable Dried Wreath Making Workshop
    • Bend Downtown Public Library from 3 to 5 p.m.
  • 7th Annual Fall Bazaar and Flea Market 
    • Located at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds all day starting at 8:30 a.m. 
