High Desert Happenings 10/20/23 – 10/22/23

Here are some events happening around the High Desert this weekend!
Friday, Oct. 20
- Friday the 13th Live!
- Presented by Unlocked Films.
- Located at Open Space Studios at 8 p.m.
- Paint and Sip
- Located at Dudley’s Bookshop at 6:30 p.m.
- Dope Lemon Performance
- Playing at the Midtown Ballroom, doors open at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
- Swinging with the Stars
- Located at the Tower Theater starting at 6 p.m.
- Pints for Polio Pub Walk
- At the Deschutes Brewery and Public House from 1 to 4 p.m.
- The Autumn Fall Family Faire
- Located at Troy Field from 11 to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22
- Disc Golf Fly Mart
- Hosted by Bevel Craft Brewery from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sustainable Dried Wreath Making Workshop
- Bend Downtown Public Library from 3 to 5 p.m.
- 7th Annual Fall Bazaar and Flea Market
- Located at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds all day starting at 8:30 a.m.