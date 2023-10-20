High Desert Happenings 10/20/23 – 10/22/23

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here are some events happening around the High Desert this weekend!

Friday, Oct. 20

Friday the 13th Live! Presented by Unlocked Films. Located at Open Space Studios at 8 p.m.

Paint and Sip Located at Dudley’s Bookshop at 6:30 p.m.

Dope Lemon Performance Playing at the Midtown Ballroom, doors open at 7 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 21

Swinging with the Stars Located at the Tower Theater starting at 6 p.m.

Pints for Polio Pub Walk At the Deschutes Brewery and Public House from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Autumn Fall Family Faire Located at Troy Field from 11 to 4 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 22