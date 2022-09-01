▶️High Desert Food and Farm Alliance taking meal kit orders

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Food And Farm Alliance is now accepting orders for meal kits.

Purchasing a meal kit means funding the organization’s Food Access And Agricultural Support programs which help feed those in need and support local farmers.

You can choose between a meal kit for two or four people or a two-person VIP meal prepared by a chef.

“This is our third annual Harvest Box Fundraiser and every year we are seeing improvement in turnout, in participation, and the ability to raise funds,” said Kadie Vita of the Food and Farm Alliance.

All ingredients are sourced from Central Oregon farmers, ranchers and producers.

Participants have until September 23 to order their meal kit and they will receive their meals October 7.