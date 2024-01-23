▶️ Taste This! HDFFA’s SOUPer Bowl Fundraiser Preview with Anthony’s

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting its inaugural SOUPer Bowl fundraiser on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend.

The event brings soup samplings from local restaurants including 10 Barrel, Anthony’s at the Old Mill District, Bodega Market, Brasada Ranch, Cascade Lakes Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Fix & Repeat, Mountain Burger, Pine Tavern, Schoolhouse Produce, Spork and Westside Tacos.

Proceeds from the event will go to support HDFFA’s programs and resources available to community members and those in the agriculture space.

Emily Kirk got to learn more about what goes into Anthony’s award-winning clam chowder with HDFFA board member & head chef, Brian Kerr.

She also spoke with the executive director of HDFFA, Sharon Maier-Kennelly, about HDFFA’s efforts and upcoming fundraiser.