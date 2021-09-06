High Desert engulfed in smoky haze over holiday weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thick smoke from wildfires in the state, including the Forest Meadows Fire southeast of La Pine, covered Central Oregon in a smoky haze over Labor Day weekend.

Les Schwab Amphitheater postponed Brandi Carlile’s second concert Sunday night due to the air quality, rescheduling for Monday, Sept. 20.

The venue’s website says tickets for the show are still valid for the rescheduled date, and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Some restaurants like Deschutes Brewery Pub, Lively Up Yourself, and TOTS! also closed early in the afternoon, citing the poor air quality.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory through 5 p.m. Tuesday for Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler and Grant counties.

The National Weather Service predicted “Widespread smoke” through Sunday evening, with a “Widespread haze” on the horizon through Wednesday evening.