High Desert Classic horse show returns for 33rd year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 33rd annual Oregon High Desert Classic horse show took place Wednesday through Sunday this week at the J Bar J Boys Ranch in Bend.

There were 700 stalls available for horses, and 650 were filled for the whole week.

Event Coordinator Pam White said the events were divided between ‘hunters’ and ‘jumpers’.

“Last night we had the Grand Prix which is the highest level class, highest jumps,” she told Central Oregon Daily News on Sunday. “We did Gambler’s Choice which is a fun jumping class, there’s a hunter derby and that’s designed after the old-fashioned fox hunting, so there’s all sorts of jumping classes.”

Competitors traveled from around the state, and also from Idaho, California, Washington, and parts of Canada to compete for a part of the $150,000 in prize money available.

The show is the main fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services, which includes Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Central Oregon, The Loft, and the Boys Ranch.

White said it typically raises a few hundred thousand dollars each year.

“We’re a nationally-rated show, people love coming to Bend, Bend is a big draw for this show,” she said. “It’s one of everybody’s favorites. We’ve had Olympic riders here and they love this show, and we’re just trying to keep it going and it’s just been a fun, great show.”

The event also featured 21 vendors, with food options, saddle makers, art and apparel, and more.