High Desert Chamber Music returns with free pop-up concerts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s time to Come Hear the Music!

High Desert Chamber Music is getting back to doing what we do best.

This summer, violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger will be joined by pianist Janet Smith in a series of free outdoor “Pop-Up Concerts” around town.

These concerts are brought to you by Miller Lumber, will continue weekly until mid-August, and are FREE to attend and open to all.

Join us on their outdoor back patio overlooking Mirror Pond. Parking is plentiful in Downtown Bend, but please observe the new parking requirements. Make sure to arrive early to grab your favorite coffee or beverage.

The next event will be on Monday, July 12, at 4 p.m., on the outdoor back patio of Va Piano Vineyards overlooking the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District.

Enter through the front entrance if you want a seat, and enjoy a glass of wine with the performance.

Please be respectful of Va Piano’s property, and stay in the public Old Mill area if you are not a customer.

We’ve missed you and hope you can join us for our return to presenting high-quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon.

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon.

Now in its 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon.

As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.