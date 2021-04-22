High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it easier to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The ruling reflects a change in course driven by a more conservative group of justices. In a dissent, a liberal justice accused her colleagues of gutting earlier decisions that said life without parole sentences for people under age 18 should be rare.

The current case involved a Mississippi inmate and a crime committed when he was 15.

Justices were considering whether a minor has to be found to be incapable of being rehabilitated before being sentenced to life without parole.

In a 6-3 decision Thursday that split the justices along ideological lines, the court said no.