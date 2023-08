by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another Central Oregon eatery is featured on the popular show Diners, Drive-in’s, and Dives hosted by Guy Fieri.

High Camp Tap House in Sisters serves Himalayan food, local craft beers and ciders.

Friday night at 8 you can see their episode on the food network show.

The restaurant is holding a watch party at the tap house from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

