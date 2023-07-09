▶️ Bend mom and son find third hidden bottle at Peter Skene Ogden viewpoint

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crystal Roberts of Bend, along with her son, Levi, found the third of six hidden bottles for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s Hidden Bottle Hunt 2023 on Saturday.

The Roberts family found the bottle at the Peter Skene Ogden viewpoint off US 97 between Madras and Redmond giving them the opportunity to direct a $1000 donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Oregon and Southwest Washington (JDRF).

In 2022, Levi was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and took the initiative to fundraise for JDRF with his own BottleDrop Give blue bag account. By partnering with local real estate offices to collect recyclable cans and bottles, Levi directly donated the redemption value of the recyclables to JDRF.

With four bottles found on Saturday, there are now two more bottles left to be found across Oregon. Participants can learn more about the hunt and sign up for daily clue reminders by visiting a dedicated page on the BottleDrop’s website.