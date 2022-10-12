Impeachment vote gives Democrats a chance in Washington congressional district

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats.

Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in the 3rd Congressional District.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state.

Herrera Beutler was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Nearly all ten have either announced their retirement or were defeated in their primaries.

Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.

