Nearly one pound of heroin seized in Deschutes County bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man suspected of distributing heroin at several homeless encampments in the China Hat area has been arrested.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Kenneth Roy Ashbaugh, 61, “was receiving commercial quantities of controlled substances from a drug trafficking organization based out of Mexico.”

DCSO said the Street Crimes Unit was able to locate a storage unit that Ashbaugh was allegedly renting in the Redmond area. A search led to the seizure of nearly one pound of heroin, DCSO said.

Ashbaugh was taken into custody last week on charges on possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

