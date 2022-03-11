Hemp license moratoriums coming to 2 Oregon counties

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Two counties in southern Oregon have declared local states of emergency related to cannabis, paving the way for a moratorium on new hemp licenses.

The Mail Tribune reports Jackson County commissioners declared a local state of emergency Thursday while Josephine County commissioners declared a similar state of emergency Wednesday.

A new Oregon law requires the state to deny applications for new hemp licenses in counties that declare a cannabis emergency.

The moratorium on new hemp licenses is retroactive to Jan. 1, meaning pending applications since then will be denied.

An explosion of hemp and marijuana grows in southern Oregon has overwhelmed regulatory agencies and law enforcement.