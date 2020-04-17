Helt asks Brown to lift ban on surgeries in Central Oregon

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend State Rep. Cheri Helt has asked the governor to lift restrictions on non-essential surgeries and medical procedures in Central Oregon, saying it’s a necessary first step for those needing care to return to a normal life.

“I believe it is now time for you to slowly and carefully begin lifting regulations that have essentially shut down access to health care and medical procedures in Central Oregon for anything unrelated to COVID-19,” Helt wrote. “I recognize that this may not be appropriate for every region of the state, but in communities like Central Oregon, it is possible to restore access to hospitals and surgery centers so patients can receive procedures they need and medical professionals can begin to get back to caring and healing their patients.”

Helt urged Gov. Kate Brown to put together a team of public health leaders to develop a “phased-in approach” and guidelines so the order could be lifted as early as May 1st.

On March 18th, Brown ordered all hospitals and outpatient clinics to stop “non-essential” or elective surgeries until June 15th to help the state preserve its depleting supply of PPE for COVID-19 care.

The move has forced many Central Oregonians to put off cancer surgeries and other important procedures.

It’s also put many health care workers out of work.

Since the middle of March, more than 25,000 Oregonians working in “health care/social assistance” have had to file for unemployment benefits.

“This economic damage not only hurts those working in hospitals and numerous medical fields, it is inflicting incredible hardships on those Oregonians to receive the health care attention they need,” she said.

It’s been a costly order for St. Charles Health System too, which reported last week it had seen a 45% drop in daily revenue since mid-March.

Deschutes County has reported 55 cases of COVID-19 with 20 requiring hospitalization. Crook and Jefferson counties have both reported one positive case. St. Charles has reported it currently has three COVID-19 patients on site.

“Meanwhile, hundreds of people awaiting surgeries that could potentially be done safely and expeditiously within normal hospital and ambulatory surgery center capacities within the responsible easing of current limitations,” Helt wrote. “Simply waiting until June 15th to open up these facilities may not be necessary.”

Helt, a Republican, told Brown Central Oregon’s social distancing efforts are working and we’ve flattened the curve here. And if any group was to return to work first, it should be health care workers providing vital services.

“Frankly, there is no group of people I trust more to model safe and appropriate behavior in restarting some normalcy to daily life than those who are trained in caring for others and preventing the spread of disease,” she said.

Helt’s full letter to the governor is below:

