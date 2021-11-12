Helicopters used to rescue dozens from rising waters along Oregon Coast

NESKOWIN, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has used two helicopters to rescue about 50 people from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday as heavy rains in the Pacific Northwest prompted warnings of floods and landslides.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that “evacuation efforts were ongoing” from the RV Park off Highway 101 in Neskowin, Oregon.

A rescue swimmer was also on the scene. Neskowin is about 90 miles southwest of Portland.

Flood warnings were in place Friday for several rivers in western Washington as well as parts of Oregon as heavy rains continued in the Pacific Northwest.

Authorities are also responding to multiple reports of major flooding at other locations along the Oregon Coast.

KOIN reported deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a decommissioned fire truck nearly submerged from intense floodwaters in Otis.

Officials said waters are high enough in parts of Lincoln County to wash out roads and prevent drivers from crossing them safely.

According to the LCSO, NE Devils Lake Road is flooded in several spots and drivers with cars low to the ground should not attempt to travel on it.