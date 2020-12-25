Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982.

Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991 when Desmond Howard took the award for Michigan.