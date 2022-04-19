Heavy snow delays opening for some Deschutes National Forest campgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Recent heavy snowfall in the Deschutes National Forest has caused a delayed opening for some camping sites.

The snow has impeded forest staff’s ability to conduct safety inspections, maintenance, and hazard tree removal in higher elevations.

Many campgrounds in the Crane Prairie and Wickiup Reservoir areas usually open with the start of fishing season, which opens on Friday, Apr. 22.

Those campgrounds are now tentatively scheduled for opening on Apr. 29, if weather is favorable.

Forest Service staff are working to clear snow from the Sunset Cove Boat Ramp and Day Use area in the Crescent Ranger District in order to provide fishing access to Odell Lake by Friday.

For visitors looking for an early season camping trip, the four year-round campgrounds in the Metolius Basin, Allen Springs, Camp Sherman, Pine Rest and Lower Bridge Campgrounds are open on the Sisters Ranger District.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to ‘Know Before You Go.’

This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts.

Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) to check on the operational status of their recreation sites.

For the most recent information on opening dates for the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road visit Deschutes County’s website (https://www.deschutes.org/road/page/news-and-closures).