▶️ Runners and walkers show up in pink for the 24th annual Heaven Can Wait 5K

The Heaven Can Wait 5K run and walk took place Sunday at Redmond High School.

Runners and walkers, many dressed in pink, gathered at the starting line to race for a good cause.

A group from the Bend Senior High School volleyball team showed up and surprised their assistant coach who is currently fighting breast cancer.

This is the 24th year the event has taken place and brings in hundreds of participants.

