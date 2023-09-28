▶️ Redmond’s Heaven Can Wait 5K for breast cancer awareness is Sunday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 24th Heaven Can Wait 5K to support breast cancer awareness is Sunday at Redmond High School.

If you’d like to attend the Heaven Can Wait 5K, you can sign up online through Saturday or in-person on Sunday. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The race kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

The event started because of Sara Fisher, a local teacher. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1985. That’s when her friends and family banded together and created Sara’s Project. That project still makes an impact today.

“Really designed to support breast cancer patients all throughout Central and Eastern Oregon,” said St. Charles Foundation Executive Director Jenny O’Bryan. “It can help with things like patient support, lodging, transportation, meals for those coming from far away, mammograms, early detection, things that let cancer patients know that they’re not alone.”

One group also involved in Heaven Can Wait is the Assistance League. They have been participating at this event since 2014. On Sunday, members of the non-profit are handing out free handmade hats, comfort shawls and more to cancer patients and survivors. They will there 8:30 a.m. to noon.