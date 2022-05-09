Heaven Can Wait 5K postponed to October over location issues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Hospital announced Monday that the Heaven Can Wait 5K has been postponed to October due to logistical challenges with the location.

The annual 5K walk and run raises funds for Sara’s Project, which provides support services for Central Oregonians battling breast cancer.

The event was originally scheduled for June 5 in Drake Park, but will now be held sometime in October in Redmond.

“While we are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused our participants who have already registered, we are excited about bringing Heaven Can Wait to Redmond, which will make the race more accessible to people throughout Central Oregon,” said Mari Shay, Administrative Director Cancer Services. “It will also be held in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time devoted to educating everyone about breast cancer.”

The hospital will announce updates about the new date and location as soon as they are available.

Participants who have already registered will be able to either keep their registration, receive a refund, defer their registration until next year, or donate their registration fee to the St. Charles Foundation.

For updates on the event or to register, visit HeavenCanWait.org.