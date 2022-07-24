Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

by The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that a prolonged period of extreme heat will arrive early this week in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and linger until next weekend.

The National Weather Service said temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday.

An excessive heat watch was issued for central and eastern Washington state and the central Idaho Panhandle from Tuesday morning through Friday evening.

For homes without air conditioning, authorities cautioned that indoor heat was likely to build through the week, increasing the chances for people to suffer heat-related illnesses.

Forecasters say to expect little relief at night as temperatures stay warm.