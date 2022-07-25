Tips to protect children from intense heat

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Keep kids cool and hydrated
- Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are open.
- Dress infants and children in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Make sure they’re drinking plenty of fluids. Stay away from really cold drinks or drinks with too much sugar.
- Follow additional tips on how to prevent heat-related illness.
Never leave kids in a parked car
- Even when it feels cool outside, cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly.
- Leaving a window open is not enough- temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.
- Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heat stroke, and possibly death.
Tips for traveling with children
- Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.
- To remind yourself that a child is in the car, keep a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the child is buckled in, place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver.
- When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.
Learn how to spot heat-related illness
- Seek medical care immediately if your child has symptoms of heat-related illness.