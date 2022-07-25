How to tell heat stroke from heat exhaustion

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Heat Stroke
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- High body temperature (103°F or higher)
- Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
- Fast, strong pulse
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Losing consciousness (passing out)
WHAT TO DO
- Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency
- Move the person to a cooler place
- Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
- Do not give the person anything to drink
Heat Exhauston
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale, and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting (passing out)
WHAT TO DO
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen your clothes
- Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
- Sip water
Get medical help right away if:
- You are throwing up
- Your symptoms get worse
- Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour
Heat Cramps
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- Heavy sweating during intense exercise
- Muscle pain or spasms
WHAT TO DO
- Stop physical activity and move to a cool place
- Drink water or a sports drink
- Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity
Get medical help right away if:
- Cramps last longer than 1 hour
- You’re on a low-sodium diet
- You have heart problems
Sunburn
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- Painful, red, and warm skin
- Blisters on the skin
WHAT TO DO
- Stay out of the sun until your sunburn heals
- Put cool cloths on sunburned areas or take a cool bath
- Put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas
- Do not break blisters
Heat Rash
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)
WHAT TO DO
- Stay in a cool, dry place
- Keep the rash dry
- Use powder (like baby powder) to soothe the rash