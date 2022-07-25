How to tell heat stroke from heat exhaustion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources | SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Heat Stroke WHAT TO LOOK FOR High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out) WHAT TO DO Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink Heat Exhauston WHAT TO LOOK FOR Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out) WHAT TO DO Move to a cool place

Loosen your clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water Get medical help right away if: You are throwing up

Your symptoms get worse

Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour Heat Cramps WHAT TO LOOK FOR Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms WHAT TO DO Stop physical activity and move to a cool place

Drink water or a sports drink

Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity Get medical help right away if: Cramps last longer than 1 hour

You’re on a low-sodium diet

You have heart problems Sunburn WHAT TO LOOK FOR Painful, red, and warm skin

Blisters on the skin WHAT TO DO Stay out of the sun until your sunburn heals

Put cool cloths on sunburned areas or take a cool bath

Put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas

Do not break blisters Heat Rash WHAT TO LOOK FOR Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases) WHAT TO DO Stay in a cool, dry place

Keep the rash dry

Use powder (like baby powder) to soothe the rash