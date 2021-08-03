Heat, high winds push Deep Creek Fire beyond containment lines

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Forecasted Red Flag conditions pushed on the Deep Creek perimeter today and a spot fire jumped outside of containment lines.

Crews were able to quickly respond and hold the spot to 1.5 acres. It is contained at this time.

The small slop over was on the south side of the Deep Creek Fire, where crews focused mop up efforts today to secure the rest of the fire perimeter.

The fire burning 21 miles north of Madras is 95% contained at 1,248 acres.

The Johnson Ridge Fire, remains 95% contained at 789 acres.

The fire is burning 9 miles northwest of Shaniko and firefighters will continue to cool hot spots along the perimeter until the fire is fully contained.

Crews will continue to look for hot spots on both fires and the public may see some interior smoke inside the fire area.

Due to the heat and wind this afternoon, the Type 3 Incident Management Team remains in command of the fire today.

Tuesday, the team will transition back to a Type 4 Team under the management of the BLM Prineville District in the late afternoon.

The BLM Prineville District and Bakeoven/Shaniko Rural Fire Protection Association will continue to work in unified command on the fires.

A National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and abundant lightning that remains in place through 11:00 p.m. tonight for parts of the Deschutes National Forest, Ochoco National Forest and Prineville District BLM.