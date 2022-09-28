Heart of Oregon Corps increasing stipend amounts for job training programs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A nonprofit wants to help job seekers during these times of high inflation.

The Heart Of Oregon Corps announced it is increasing the dollar amount for their stipends awarded to participants in their job training programs. The money comes from a number of grants.

Heart Of Oregon Corps provides job training and education for youth and young adults in Central Oregon.

“You know helping their families pay rent, helping their families provide food on the table, helping themselves find housing. The increased in stipends also allows a little bit of fun for the young people to have a little bit of money in their pocket as well,” said Kara Johnson, Deputy Director of the Heart of Oregon Corps.

They are looking for local applicants for the Youth Build And High Desert Conservation Corps program. If you want to learn more about these hiring opportunities, you can visit their website at this link.