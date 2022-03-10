Heart of Oregon Corps seeks local young people for new trail crew project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Heart of Oregon Corps’ (HOC) AmeriCorps has announced a new specialized conservation crew to work on trail maintenance on the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland and is looking for local young people to join the team. The Forest and Grassland have hundreds of miles of trails and receive over 100,000 visitors each year. With a growing number of people visiting public lands in Central Oregon, this crew of local youth will be vital in creating access and improving the overall experience for local visitors.

“Public lands have been greatly impacted by growing popularity in the last few years.” Says Mitch Lex, the program coordinator at Heart of Oregon Corps. “Currently, the Forest Service depends heavily on volunteer support for trail construction and maintenance. Hiring a dedicated crew made up of local youth that can work in the front country as well as in the backcountry adds value to both the community and the Forest and Grassland.”

The new HOC trail crew is set to begin at the end of April and work through October. This crew is different than other HOC AmeriCorps crews because of the specialization and the added element of backcountry camping trips. The crew will consist of a crew leader, an assistant crew leader, and three 900-hour term AmeriCorps members with 5 additional Corpsmembers to join later in the summer. This national service opportunity is open to 18-24-year-olds who live in Crook County and other areas around Central Oregon. Locals have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the conservation field, serve closely with the U.S. Forest Service, and be outside all summer long improving trail access on our beautiful Central Oregon public lands. Projects consist of both front-range day trips and overnight backcountry camping trips. HOC will also be looking to partner with other trails-focused organizations in Central Oregon for more training and collaboration.