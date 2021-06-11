Heart of Oregon Corps awarded $1.5 million grant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a $1.5 million grant to the Heart of Oregon YouthBuild (HOCYB) program based in Central Oregon.

The funding will be used to support more than 80 young people in the Heart of Oregon YouthBuild program. The organization provides vocational training and continuing education to “opportunity youth,” meaning a person ages 16 to 24 who is not in school or employed, according to HOCYB’s website.

HOCYB is one of 68 recipients in the nation of such a grant and the only YouthBuild organization in Oregon or Washington to be awarded one of these grants this year.

“YouthBuild helped me discover and reach my full potential,” 28-year-old James Miller of Redmond said. “The program launched my career in the trades and inspired me to become a community leader.”

Miller was a 2013 graduate of the YouthBuild program. He now works as the logistics manager for Rithm Plumbing and is a board member at HOCYB.

HOCYB is hosting an ice cream social in Sisters on Friday at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate the grant. The event’s location is 68797 George Cyrus Road.

You can apply to participate with Heart of Oregon Corps here.