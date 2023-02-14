‘Heart bombs’ land on Downtown Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Head into Downtown Bend Tuesday and you’ll be surrounded by hearts.

Students from Waldorf School scattered through downtown to place “heart bombs.”

This is the ninth year the school has decorated downtown.

Their handmade ornaments hang from the trees with little messages to make you smile. Some are meant to take and give away to help spread the holiday love.

RELATED: From ‘Summer of Smut’ to best-seller: Meet Bend rom-com author Tawna Fenske

RELATED: Chocolate Crawl introduces you to Prineville businesses on Valentine’s Day