Heart Bombs decorate downtown Bend for 10th year

A local tradition on Valentines Day, downtown Bend gets decorated up and down with hearts.

2024 marks a decade for the downtown Heart Bombs.

They’re created by elementary school students at the Waldorf School of Bend to help spread a message of love.

The decorations aren’t meant to stay downtown though, the public is encouraged to take a heart and share it with someone else.

“There’s nothing better than seeing a heart somewhere completely away from downtown so that we can really see that these hearts have been taken and given to someone and really just the joy continues to spread,” said Rebecca McGuire, handwork teacher & heart bomb coordinator, Waldorf School of Bend.

This year, the school made 2,352 hearts, so plenty to go around.

The hearts stay up until they have been taken down and shared by community members.