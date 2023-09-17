▶️ Bend Welcoming Week comes to a close with the first ever Health Equity Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Health Services, Volunteers in Medicine and Mosaic Community Health hosted their Health Equity Fair at Ponderosa Park in Bend Sunday.

The fair brought in several partners providing community services that can be accessed in a comfortable and inclusive setting.

People attending enjoyed games, activities, lunch and booths with information on various health services available.

The community event was one of many put on during Welcoming Week and they plan to hold it again next year.

