Health care worker in Enterprise has allergic reaction to COVID vaccine

A health care worker at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise had a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and required hospitalization, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The person is recovering at a hospital.

As of Thursday, this is the first severe reaction reported in Oregon from the COVID vaccine out of the 36,698 doses administered throughout the state.

The OHA said COVID vaccines could cause mild to moderate side effects in some people, including pain and swelling in the arm, and sometimes fever, chills, tiredness and headache.

In some “rare” cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported some severe allergic reactions in those who received a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC recommends people who receive the vaccine be monitored for an allergic reaction at the site of administration for 15 to 30 minutes after getting their first dose.